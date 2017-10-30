Cooking fire displaces two Suffolk residents

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue say two residents will be displaced after an accidental stove fire damaged a home Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the 5600 block of Frank Street at 11:46 p.m.

Battalion Chief Craig Abraham tells 10 On Your Side the first units on scene found smoke showing from the eaves of the home.

The stove fire was contained to a small area of the kitchen. The fire was marked under control at 12:08 a.m.

Two people who lived in the home will be displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to be a cooking fire and was ruled accidental.

