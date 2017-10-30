Chesapeake School Board to discuss proposed rezoning plan

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake School Board plans to discuss a proposed rezoning plan during Monday night’s scheduled school board meeting.

According to the agenda, plan would affect students who attend Deep Creek Middle School, Great Bridge Middle School, Hickory Middle School, Hugo A. Owens Middle School, Grassfield High School, Great Bridge High School and Hickory High School.

The meeting starts at 4:30. The rezoning discussion is expected to happen later in the evening.

Back in January, there was a previous school board meeting to discuss rezoning. Officials say they are concerned because several schools are overcrowded, including Hickory Middle School.