PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on a bike, according to dispatchers.

The incident occurred on Portsmouth Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue.

Police received the call just before 7:30 p.m.

The pedestrian is being taken to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. No roads are blocked at this time.

