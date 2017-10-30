After series of scams, Portsmouth police offer safe place for on-line exchanges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police say people who want to meet in a safe place to do business can do so at police headquarters.

This comes after several reported cams from people doing business from on-line sites. There have been several robberies in recent days where people were lured to secluded neighborhoods and attacked. Those on-line sites and apps include Craigslist, OfferUp and Facebook marketplace.

In order to reduce crime, Portsmouth police say people should meet at Police Headquarters at 801 Water Street, downtown, during weekday business hours. A security guard is always on duty during that time and can provide help in the event something goes wrong.