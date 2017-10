NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The wife of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam is back in Hampton Roads on Sunday.

Pam Northam will spend Sunday morning campaign for her husband, Ralph Northam. She will be joined by Delegate Matthew James and Senator Mamie Locke.

Northam was at the Main Street Baptist Church in Smithfield and will be going to New Beech Grove Baptist Church in Newport News at 11 a.m..

The election for Virginia governor is on November 7.