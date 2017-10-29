Suffolk Fire Rescue crews put out fully involved barn fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a barn fire early Sunday morning.
Fire crews were dispatched to the scene just before 3 a.m. in the 4600 block of Shoulders Hill Road.
Battalion Chief Abraham say first units that arrived on scene found a large barn fully involved.
There were no injuries reported, according to officials.
A horse was removed from the barn before firefighters arrived on scene.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.