Suffolk Fire Rescue crews put out fully involved barn fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a barn fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene just before 3 a.m. in the 4600 block of Shoulders Hill Road.

Battalion Chief Abraham say first units that arrived on scene found a large barn fully involved.

There were no injuries reported, according to officials.

A horse was removed from the barn before firefighters arrived on scene.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

