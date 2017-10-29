Puerto Rico gov seeks to cancel $300M Whitefish contract

Associated Press Published:
Ricardo Rossello
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Ricardo Rossello, then the Puerto Rican gubernatorial candidate, speaks during a forum, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Gov. Rossello announced on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, a historic restructuring of a portion of the U.S. territory's $70 billion debt through courts after negotiations with bondholders failed. The announcement marks the biggest bankruptcy-type process ever for the U.S. municipal bond market. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor is demanding that the island’s power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.

Sunday’s announcement by Gov. Ricardo Rossello comes as federal legislators are seeking to investigate the contract awarded to the small company from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s hometown.

Neither Whitefish nor power company officials immediately returned calls for comment.