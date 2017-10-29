Portsmouth Police set up meetup spot for online sellers, buyers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department issued a warning to help online buyers and sellers with conducting transactions safely following a string of robberies.

Police say several robberies have occurred in recent days in which citizens were lured to secluded neighborhoods away from high traffic, public areas and robbed.

Portsmouth Police has established an OfferUp meeting location outside of their headquarters at 801 Water Street to reduce the risk of potential harm online.

It is suggested that citizens schedule the meetings during normal business hours on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., when a security officer is on duty and can provide assistance in case of emergency.