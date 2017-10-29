Man transported after cooking fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to an apartment fire on W. 36th Street on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:14 a.m. to the 800 block of W. 36th Street. Upon arrival, crews went into an apartment and found significant smoke conditions that were related to cooking incident.

The fire was brought under control at 7:20 a.m.

One man was removed from the apartment by fire crews and transported the victim to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for evaluation. The extent of injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

There were no displacements, but other apartments were affected by smoke conditions.