HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and a teen are displaced from their home as a result of careless cooking, according to Battalion Chief Barilla.

Fire crews were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. and extinguished the fire within roughly 15 minutes of being on scene.

The fire extended into an adjacent bedroom and hallway causing moderate heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

Red Cross will be assisting the family with temporary lodging arrangements.

No one was hurt during this incident.