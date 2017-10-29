Dismal Swamp Canal to reopen Tuesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Dismal Swamp Canal is set to reopen on October 31 following an indefinite closure from Hurricane Matthew damage.

The canal was closed last October after Matthew caused extensive damage. This damage lead to an effort to clear the canal through dredging.

Officials said the canal rose two feet higher than normal elevation following the storm.

The locks at Deep Creek, in Virginia, and in South Mills will operate at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. The adjacent drawbridges will operate as normal and on the same schedule as the lock openings.

