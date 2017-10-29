Bikers For Trump to host Virginia Beach Rally for Ed Gillespie

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bikers For Trump is returning to Virginia Beach Sunday to host a rally in support of Ed Gillespie for governor.

The first ever Bikers For Trump rally was held in Virginia Beach in 2015 when President Trump first announced his candidacy.

Corey Stewart will be the featured speaker at event. Stewart teamed up with Bikers For Trump in an effort to identify and connect with the Silent Majority to harness the will of the voters.

The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Rock Church in the 600 block of Kempsville Road.