Big names flock to Virginia for governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Big names in both political parties are flocking to Virginia as the state’s closely watched race for governor enters its final days.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Jr. and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California rallied Virginia Democrats over the weekend to support Ralph Northam and other Democrats.

Republican Ed Gillespie has an event scheduled Sunday evening with U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and a Monday event with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

At a get-out-the-vote rally Sunday at a Richmond cidery, Harris and Holder said Democratic victories would send a message that the country is unhappy with Republican President Donald Trump.

Virginia has the country’s only competitive race for governor and the contest is seen by some as a referendum on the president.