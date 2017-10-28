Virginia Aquarium releases 3 rehabbed sea turtles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium released three rehabilitated sea turtles on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center’s Stranding Response Team released the turtles along the shore behind Neptune’s Park at 31st Street

The aquarium says two Kemp’s ridley turtles — named Fuchsia and Indigo — that were released were hooked by an angler. A logghead sea turtle that suffered severe pneumonia was also released.

City officials say anyone who sees a stranded, entangled or hooked sea turtle can call the Stranding Response Team’s 24-hour hotline 757-385-7575.