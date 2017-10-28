Suffolk police looking for missing man in need of medication

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for help to find a missing Suffolk man in need of medication.

32-year-old Matthew Ryan Anderson left his home on Saturday morning on foot in the 300 block of Spruce Street to meet someone and did not return.

Anderson needs medicine that he does not have with him, according to police.

Anderson is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing brown corrective lenses.

Authorities say if you see Sutton, call 911.