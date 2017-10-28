North Carolina Little League tournament honors late Duke Life Flight pilot

CLAYTON, N.C. (WRAL)— A Clayton Little League baseball tournament took a time out on Saturday to honor the pilot killed in a recent Duke Life Flight crash in northeast North Carolina.

Pilot Jeff Burke, flight nurses Kris Harrison and Crystal Sollinger and patient Mary Bartlett were killed on Sept. 8.

The crash occurred in a grassy field near Amazon’s wind farm outside the town of Belvidere, south of the Perquimans-Gates county line.

The helicopter, which was based at Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield, was in route to Duke University Hospital in Durham from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City when it went down, officials said.

Gerrod Bynum, an EMT, worked with Burke and the two nurses at their base in Smithfield.

“I don’t question God, I know he’s right, and I know everybody has their day and their time, but these three were gone too soon,” he said. “I really feel that in my heart.”

The crowd at the game cheered for Burke’s 8-year-old son, Jason, and wife Dina.

Jason honored his father and threw the first pitch at the game.