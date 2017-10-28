Man seriously hurt following overnight shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot early Saturday morning.

Police say they were dispatched at 3:15 a.m. to the 3100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim.

Officers found a man outside a home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Medics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect description or motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.