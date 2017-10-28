Henrico schools first in Va. to have seat belt-equipped buses

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this week, 8News told you about Henrico County Public Schools becoming the first school district in the state to install seat belts on school buses.

Now, we’re getting an inside look at what students can expect.

The seats are configured to fit two larger children or three smaller students, and the safety belts work just like they do in a family car.

Mindy Cloyes has three children who ride the bus to school and is thrilled to know HCPS is taking steps to better protect her kids.

“I think it’s fabulous from a safety perspective that they will have seat belts on buses,” she said.

Fellow parent Tammy Leopold added, “purely from a safety issue, when you hear about school buses flipping, that sort of thing, seat belts are obviously safer than no seat belts.”

The debate over safety belts on buses has been going on in Virginia for decades. Earlier this year, lawmakers tabled a bill that would have required them. The delegate who sponsored the legislation argued, ‘why take a chance on a deadly accident?’

“They’re rare, but are you gonna talk to the parent whose kid died because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt?” Del. Paul Krizek said.

Next month, HCPS will roll out 24 new buses equipped with three-point lap and shoulder belts. Students will be encouraged, but not required, to buckle up.

“We believe they will quickly learn in a matter of a couple of days, hopefully to do it rapidly, comfortably and have a safe ride,” said Josh Davis, Director of Pupil Transportation for HCPS.

The cost of seat belts is a little more than $9,000 per bus, but some say you can’t put a price on a child’s life.

“We believe there will be a law inevitably in the state to do this. In Henrico, we have made the decision to lead the way to get safety equipment in place and to put our children in the safest positions possible when they’re riding our school buses.”