Eric Holder speaks at GOTV event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Former Attorney General Eric Holder was in Norfolk this afternoon campaign for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam. Ralph Northam.

Holder was part of the Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrat’s “Get Out the Vote Day” party.

“The eyes of the nation will be on Virginia,” Holder said. “It’s a race I feel good about but it’s gonna be a tight election and there’s one where there’s a stark choice. Between the Trump policies as opposed to a democratic vision of what Virginia can be.”

The election for Virginia Governor is on November 7.