Edenton man wins $150K lottery prize

EDENTON, N.C (WAVY) — An Edenton man won the last $150,000 prize in the N.C. Education Lottery’s $500 Cash scratch-off game on Thursday.

“Something just told me to play,” Maurice Fleming said. “I figured why not take a chance?”

Fleming said a lucky feeling led him to play the $500 Cash game at the Broad Street Mart on North Broad Street. He bought a $5 ticket, took it home and started scratching.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it,” Fleming said. “I almost fell out of my chair.”

Fleming claimed his lottery prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $104,253.

He plans to use some of the money to get a new pair of jeans and tennis shoes, and use the rest of the money to help his family.