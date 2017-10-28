Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns home from hurricane response

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crew members aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bear are back home after responding to three major hurricanes.

The Bear deployed on Oct 1. to help provide hurricane relief in San Juan, Puerto Rico and enforce fisheries laws.

The Bear transported more than 40,000 pounds of disaster relief supplies to the hurricane-stricken island, and bringing vital food, shelter and water to those who needed it.

The crew also transported pallets of food and water collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The cutter also carried supplies for Homeland Security Investigations agents in Puerto Rico as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s united coordination to provide critical relief supplies to the island.

After offloading supplies, the cutter steamed north to resume their scheduled fisheries patrol.

The Bear patrolled over 2,000 miles of coastline and helped police, preserve and protect commercial fisheries valued at over $49 million to local economies.

