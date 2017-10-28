Chesapeake police investigate double shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning.

Chesapeake Police were dispatched at 3:18 a.m. to the emergency call for a report of gunshots heard in the area of Timber Lane and Shady Lane.

When officers arrived on scene they found that two men had been shot.

Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, one of them with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The circumstances behind the shooting are unclear at this time.

