2 adults, 4 children displaced after heavy fire destroys Va. Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Battalion Chief Jon McIvor says two adults and four children are displaced after a fire heavily damaged a home Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Spain Lane just before 2 p.m. and arrived eight minutes later to find heavy flames and smoke billowing from second floor window.

Firefighters immediately began attacking the room over the garage and declared the fire under control at 2:18 p.m.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.