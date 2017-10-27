Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn coming to Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn are coming to Town Center in spring 2018.

A press release from Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Wednesday said the stores will occupy 18,000 square feet of its sixth phase of development in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach.

“We look forward to increasing our presence in Virginia Beach in the spring of 2018,” said Bud Cope, Executive Vice-President of Real Estate and Development of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “Our West Elm store has been serving customers in Town Center since 2014 and we feel those who enjoy the quality of our products will be pleased to have the opportunity to visit both our Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn stores while shopping in one of the prime destinations in the region.”

Zeiders American Dream Theater, 131 apartment homes and other retail and restaurant space, will also be joining the development.

“We are very pleased with the progress of this new addition to Town Center and these exciting new tenants,” commented Louis S. Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. “Upon completion, the mixed-use development will offer additional shopping, dining, and entertainment options that will complement the current offering, while adding sought-after residential space in the city’s urban core.”

Construction on the project began fall of 2017 and the entire project is scheduled for completion fall 2018.