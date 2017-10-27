Whitaker’s attorney motions to quash special grand jury indictments

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney for Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker has filed a motion to quash special grand jury indictments.

Whitaker is facing 20 felony charges, including identity fraud and forgery, after a special grand jury indicted him in April. The councilman is accused of forging the names of three different people.

A new judge was assigned to the case after three judges asked to be recused in April.

The latest motion from Whitaker’s defense is also asking the judge to recuse the special prosecutor from the case. A trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 13.

