VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virgnia Aquarium is releasing three rehabilitated sea turtles on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The aquarium says two Kemp’s ridley turtles — named Fuchsia and Indigo — being released were hooked by an angler. A logghead sea turtle that suffered severe pneumonia is also being released.

Crews with the aquarium will release the turtles at 3 p.m. Saturday behind King Neptune’s Park at 31st Street