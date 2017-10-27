USS Oak Hill returning home from hurricane relief

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Another locally based ship is to return home after responding to hurricane relief efforts in the Carribbean.

Navy officials say the USS Oak Hill left Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Aug. 31 in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The dock landing ship was later redirected to support efforts after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Both the Oak Hill and USS Wasp recently completed relief work in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Oak Hill is expected to arrive at the base Sunday morning.