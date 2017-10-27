USS Oak Hill returning home from hurricane relief

By Published: Updated:
CARIBBEAN SEA (Oct. 21, 2017) Information Systems Technician Seaman Brandon Kirkorian and Information Systems Technician Seaman Daisy Ruis perform preventative maintenance on life rails aboard the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). The Department of Defense is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of- government response effort. Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jessica L. Dowell

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Another locally based ship is to return home after responding to hurricane relief efforts in the Carribbean.

Navy officials say the USS Oak Hill left Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Aug. 31 in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The dock landing ship was later redirected to support efforts after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Gallery: USS Oak Hill in the US Virgin Islands

Both the Oak Hill and USS Wasp recently completed relief work in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Oak Hill is expected to arrive at the base Sunday morning.