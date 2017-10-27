Multiple traffic accidents on the Peninsula and Southside HR Friday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several accidents are reported on Hampton Roads highways Friday morning.

A crash on the Peninsula at Armistead Avenue has shut down the east left shoulder and left lane.The left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are also closed.

State Police reported a single vehicle accident with injuries, I-64 at LaSalle Avenue.

Two vehicles reported property damage at the Armistead Avenue accident.

All WB lanes & 1 EB lane blocked on I-64 at Armistead Ave in @cityofhampton due to crash. 2 mi backup. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) October 27, 2017

In Chesapeake, the east left shoulder and left lane are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

In Suffolk, State Police worked an over-turned vehicle on I-664 at College Drive.

Drivers should expect delays at each of these accidents.

State police remind commuters to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

Monitor the traffic jams cams anytime here.