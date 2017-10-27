Top prosecutor in high-profile Virginia office resigning

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Dana Boente (BENN’-tay) is resigning from his post but plans to stay on until a successor is in place.

Boente, a career prosecutor who has served as acting U.S. attorney general, announced his plans Friday in an email to staff. His spokesman, Joshua Steuve, said the email does not spell out a reason for the 63-year-old’s departure.

Boente briefly served in the top spot at the Justice Department earlier this year after President Donald Trump fired Sally Yates in a dispute over the administration’s proposed travel ban.

Boente is also serving as acting assistant attorney general for national security, and will vacate that post once his successor is confirmed by the Senate.

Boente was appointed to the Virginia post by the Obama administration.