WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to identify two people who stole from a Sunglass Hut back in August.

James City County police say two women stole two pairs of RayBan sunglasses from the store at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Aug. 20.

The sunglasses were valued at more than $300, according to police.

Police say they are looking to identify two women seen on surveillance cameras.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize them or know anything of the theft.