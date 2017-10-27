Person of interest questioned in Karen Bosta’s disappearance

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Perquimans County sheriff says investigators have questioned a person of interest in the case of Karen Bosta, a woman missing for two years.

The sheriff says Thomas Edward White Senior, 62, has been charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Authorities say White was seen on a gas station camera using a credit card that belonged to Bosta’s mother, the day after Bosta was last seen.

Bosta’s mother tells 10 On Your Side she gave her daughter her credit card to buy her cigarettes.

White has not been connected or charged with Bosta’s disappearance.