Northam extends lead over Gillespie in latest local poll

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Democrat candidate for Virginia governor, Dr. Ralph Northam, extended his lead over Republican rival, Ed Gillespie, according to the latest data from Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

Northam scored 50% favoritism from likely Virginia voters. Gillispie scored 43%. Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra has 3%. The margin of error is 3.8%. The election is November 7th.

Northam’s 7 point lead is now wider than the last CNU poll which had him just 4 points over Gillespie. That was back on October 17th. The Wason Center found Northam leads among men and women, younger and older voters and African-American voters. Gillespie leads along white voters. The data also shows Northam’s lead is stronger in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and the Greater Richmond area. Gillespie has a strong hold on the Southwest and southside areas of the state. This is the third poll the Wason Center has conducted before the election.

The poll also tabbed the race for Lt. Governor and found Democrat Justin Fairfax leads Republican Jill Vogel 47% to 44%, but the race is tightening.

The poll also found Democrat Mark Herring leads Republican John Adams in the race for Attorney General, 45% to 44%.

The Wason Center says it interviewed 813 likely voters between October 20th and 25th.