Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville speaking in Newport News

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, holds a photo of Bro's mother and her daughter, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. Heyer was killed Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, when police say a man plowed his car into a group of demonstrators protesting the white nationalist rally. Bro said that she is going to bare her soul to fight for the cause that her daughter died for. (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of the woman killed at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is speaking in Hampton Roads.

Susan Bro — the mother of Heather Heyer — will address the “Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration” on Saturday in Newport News.

Shannon, with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), says Bro will be speaking at a news conference Friday evening — ahead of Saturday’s event.

Heyer was killed protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville earlier this year.

She was one of three who died in Charlottesville after a car plowed into a crowd of people. James Alex Fields Jr. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Saturday’s event is at the New Beech Grove Bap Church at noon.

