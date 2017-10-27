Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville speaking in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of the woman killed at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is speaking in Hampton Roads.
Susan Bro — the mother of Heather Heyer — will address the “Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration” on Saturday in Newport News.
Shannon, with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), says Bro will be speaking at a news conference Friday evening — ahead of Saturday’s event.
Charlottesville victim’s mother: Channel anger into action
Heyer was killed protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville earlier this year.
She was one of three who died in Charlottesville after a car plowed into a crowd of people. James Alex Fields Jr. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Saturday’s event is at the New Beech Grove Bap Church at noon.
Look for more coverage of Susan Bro’s speech on air and online.