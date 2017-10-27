McEachin announces $695,000 in HUD Grants for Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman A. Donald McEachin awarded two grants to help Suffolk citizens with affordable housing and by expanding economic opportunity.

Suffolk received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for $427,622.00 and a HOME grant for $267,448.00.

“I am so pleased to see these important grants received by Suffolk,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “Affordable, clean, decent shelter is an imperative for people. Moreover, an investment in economic opportunity will help people succeed, thereby lifting them up and helping them provide for themselves and their families.

The CDBG program provides annual grants to states and local government to develop viable urban communities by providing housing and a suitable living environment.