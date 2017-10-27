Police: Inmate, brother charged after opioids sent to jail in card

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing charges after police say a card with opioids inside was sent to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Police say 31-year-old Tyler Ramsey and 35-year-old Christopher Ramsey, who are brothers, are both facing charges for the incident.

Stephanie Williams, spokesperson for James City County Police, says the two are charged with attempted delivery of drugs to a prisoner and conspiracy to deliver drugs to a prisoner.

Police say they believe Christopher Ramsey sent a Schedule III controlled substance inside a card to his brother at the jail.

It was a prescription drug that contains the opioid buprenorphine.

The jail recorded a phone conversation between the two, where they talked about mailing drugs to the jail.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.