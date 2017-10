PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) – Valerie Mitchell and Dee Sanchez are daring to dance to show that when life goes on after breast cancer treatment, it should be celebrated! Make sure to cheer them and the other dancers on as they raise money and awareness for “Beyond Boobs.”

Here for the Girls

Starlets of Dance 2017

Saturday, November 4th

Sandler Center for the Arts – Virginia Beach

Tickets & Information:

HereForTheGirls.org/GetInvolved