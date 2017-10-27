In the Audience: Jim Breuer Comedy Night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Homelessness is not funny, but buying a ticket to PIN Ministry’s Comedy Night Fundraiser can make a big difference for local people living on the street. Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jim Breuer will share his comedic talents to help fund several important programs offered by “People In Need.”

PIN Ministry 2017 Comedy Night

Featuring JIM BREUER

Friday, November 3

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Virginia Beach

Tickets & Information: PinMinistry.org

(757) 962-3567