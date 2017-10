PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are looking for the driver who hit a school bus and kept going.

Ricky Wright with the Portsmouth Police Department said the hit and run occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Street and Elm Avenue.

There were no children on the bus and no injuries were reported.

Police are working to get a description of the vehicle.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments on this story.