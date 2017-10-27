Hampton chosen for new high-tech E-Commerce Center

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Peninsula businessman and entrepreneur Bobby Freeman unveiled a new high-tech E-Commerce Center on Thursday.

Freeman called it a “$15 million investment” in the people and city of Hampton and Hampton Roads. It is going to be located in the 1700 block of Todds Lane.

The new center includes a work area with more a dozen private, lockable offices that will have high-speed internet and Wi-Fi; one of the largest UPS stores in Virginia; and first-and second-floor storage units ranging in size from 25 to 300 square feet.

More than 60 people, including Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and City Manager Mary Bunting, were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck called the E-Commerce Center an investment in the city, and thanked Freeman for choosing Hampton. “We want to support you and do all we can to make this a success,” Tuck said.

