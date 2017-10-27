Fort Eustis to hold active shooter exercise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Fort Eustis is holding an active shooter exercise from Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3.

There has not been an increased security threat, but this type of training helps to ensure the safety of soldiers, civilians and contractors working on the base. The exercise scenarios were designed to evaluate the organization’s personnel on their response to an active shooter event.

Some Fort Eustis residents may hear simulated rounds being fired during the exercise.

Start times for the training have not been announced.