Family displaced after apartment fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and three children have been displaced after an apartment fire on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:08 p.m. for the fire in the 1100 block of Ivy Bridge. When crews arrived on scene six minutes later, they found smoke coming from a two-story apartment building.

The fire, which damaged a kitchen in one apartment unit, was brought under control at 5:19 p.m.

There were no reported injuries and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced occupants.

The cause is still under investigation.