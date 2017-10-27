Charge withdrawn for suspect in military housing shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A charge was withdrawn this week for a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at a military housing complex.
Police said 18-year-old Isaiah Martin was shot and killed at the Midway Manor Lincoln Military Housing in Virginia Beach. Martin’s mother said he was killed one day before his birthday.
Related: Mother speaks after son is shot, killed one day before his birthday
Isaac Wilson was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony after he turned himself in to police in July. The charge against Wilson was set aside because there was not not enough evidence.
Proseuctors said they can re-file the charges if there’s new evidence.
A 15 year was arrested and charged with murder. His case is set to go to the grand jury next month.