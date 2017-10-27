Charge withdrawn for suspect in military housing shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A charge was withdrawn this week for a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at a military housing complex.

Police said 18-year-old Isaiah Martin was shot and killed at the Midway Manor Lincoln Military Housing in Virginia Beach. Martin’s mother said he was killed one day before his birthday.

Isaac Wilson was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony after he turned himself in to police in July. The charge against Wilson was set aside because there was not not enough evidence.

Proseuctors said they can re-file the charges if there’s new evidence.

A 15 year was arrested and charged with murder. His case is set to go to the grand jury next month.