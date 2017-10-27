Aaron Brooks joins The Washington Huddle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Former University of Virginia quarterback Aaron Brooks lives outside of Richmond now, the New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer also played for the Packers and the Raiders. He was 6 foot 4, 220 pounds in his playing days.

We are thrilled to have him join us on The Washington Huddle with his unique perspective of the game. He and WAVY Sports Director Bruce Rader took a close look at the Redskins’ loss to the Eagles and what they need as the team gets ready to take on their arch rivals the Dallas Cowboys.