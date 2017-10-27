2017 Haunted Halloween Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner, and you can get into the spirit of the season at Haunted Hunt Club Farms. We had a visit from some characters from their “Haunted Hayride” and “Village of the Dead” attractions at their Halloween festival “A NIGHT OF POSSESSION”.

Halloween Festival – A Night of Possession

Three main attractions: – Haunted Hayride, Village of the Dead, Field of Screams

Open Nightly through Halloween

Box Office open 6:30pm to 9:45pm

You can also get your tickets in advance online.

Sunday night is Military Appreciation Night – $5 off coupon

Farm Market is open nightly until 10:30pm

Lots of pumpkins!!!

Haunted Hunt Club Farm

Open Nightly Through Halloween

2388 London Bridge Rd – Virginia Beach

HauntedHuntClubFarm.com

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hunt Club Farm.