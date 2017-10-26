Virginia Beach man receives 76 year sentence for July 2016 murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Marquel Jordan Leary of Virginia Beach was sentenced to 76 years in prison by the Commonwealth’s Attorney Wednesday.

He will serve 41 years of the sentence as Circuit Court Judge Steven C. Frucci suspended 35 years.

Leary was charged with first degree felony murder, aggravated malicious mounding, attempted robbery, conspiracy and three counts of use of a firearm in the July 2016 robbery and murder of Taiwan Simon. He pleaded guilty on July 11, 2017.

Leary’s mom was charged with trying to hire someone to kill several witnesses and co-defendants in his murder case. Her case was sent to a grand jury.

There are five co-defendants in this case who are scheduled to be sentenced in December 2017 or January 2018.