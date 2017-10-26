Virginia Beach EMS rolling out new medical cart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crowds are something we have come to expect in Virginia Beach.

“We have a lot of special events and things all over the city,” said Virginia Beach EMS Brigade Chief Tyler Kerr.

And when it’s crowded, sometimes it is hard to get to people who need help most.

“You can imagine if there is a race or something going on and the boardwalk’s packed, it’s hard to negotiate a full-size ambulance through the crowds,” Kerr added.

Now crews won’t have to. Saturday at the Wicked race Virginia Beach EMS will roll out its new fully enclosed medial cart.

“We have the regular full-size ambulance stretcher in the back,” Kerr said. “There is plenty of room for people to work in the back and still carry our equipment.”

The new cart looks just like a mini-ambulance, but there’s one big difference. The new cart can get to people in tight places or even on the sand.

“The other ones were all open air in the back which is nice when the weather is great, but we have a lot of special events that run in the off-season now,” Kerr added.

The new cart came with a price tag of about $50,000. Kerr says its worth every penny to have way to get people the care they need.

Not only can crews work on patients away from the elements, it also provides privacy for the patients.

“The inside enclosures gives a little more privacy and a sense of calm when you are in a large crowd,” Kerr said. “You can close the doors and get away from all that noise and commotion.”

The cart will be used all over the city.

“Our goal is to help every patient we can,” Kerr added. “To be able to have a better means to do that is just great for us.”