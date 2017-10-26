Two charged in shooting death of former ECU football player from Suffolk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two men were arrested Wednesday in a June shooting in Raleigh that left a former East Carolina University football player dead.

Authorities say 25-year-old Wantavius Burney Jackson of Kinston and 25-year-old Clifton Jason Spellman III of Greenville were arrested on Wednesday for murder conspiracy. No one has been charged in the death of Anthony Domonique Lennon.

Anthony Domonique Lennon was killed June 23 in a hail of bullets in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, at 3309 Wake Forest Road.

Before Spellman’s arrest, 20-year-old Stephanie Chayanne Owens was accused by authorities of giving Spellman an alibi, saying he was somewhere other than where police think he was when Lennon was killed.

Spellman and Jackson are held in lieu of $1 million bail each. Owens is jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. It’s not known if they have attorneys.