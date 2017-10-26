PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Stage Company and Norfolk State University Theatre Company are proud to present The Parchman Hour. The Parchman Hour Writer and Director Mike Wiley, along with Anthony Mark Stockard, actor and producing artistic director of the Norfolk State University Theatre Company, joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with details.

Preview shows tonight & tomorrow night. Opening Night Saturday.

Runs through November 12th

Wells Theater – Norfolk

VAStage.org

(757) 627-1234

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Stage Company.