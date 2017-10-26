PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A week from tonight, teens from across Hampton Roads will be honored for their impact in leadership, community and citizenship at the Teens With a Purpose Gala and Move Maker Awards.

Here to tell us more are Teens with a Purpose Founder and Executive Director Deidre Love, along with Donnavan Pollack who is a 2016 Move Maker and Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate.

Teens with a Purpose Gala and Move Maker Awards

Thursday, November 2nd

Chrysler Museum of Art – Norfolk

For more information about Teens with a Purpose and to get your tickets for the Gala, visit TWP-TheMovement.org

