Suspects sought in vehicle larceny in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for two unknown individuals in connection vehicle larceny.

Deputies say on Oct, 17, at around 4:45 p.m., two males entered a parking lot on Commerce Circle and began pulling on the door handles of parked vehicles in front of and beside a business.

While the men were breaking into vehicles, owners of the vehicle approached the two suspects. During the confrontation, one of the males produced a firearm, but was disarmed by one of the victims.

The two suspects fled on foot into the city of Newport News.

If you have any information on the suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.